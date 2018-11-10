Cameroon confident on hosting AFCON 2019

cgtn | The Cameroonian government is exuding confidence over its ability and preparedness to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019.

Cameroon Sports Minister, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt said the government remains committed to hosting the event and meeting guidelines set out by the African Football Confederation (CAF).

“Cameroon is totally committed to fulfill the specifications of the African Football Confederation,” Mkpatt said.

Cameroon has been under the spotlight over its preparedness with CAF especially concerned about delays in stadium construction.

“With regard to facilities, Cameroon has made considerable efforts to meet the requirements specified by CAF,” Mkpatt said on the issue.

In early October, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad after a meeting with President Paul Biya, said CAF has no intention to withdraw hosting right from Cameroon.

The 2019 tournament will feature 24 teams up from the usual 16.

AFCON 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13.