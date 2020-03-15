Cameroon confirms 3rd case of Covid-19

Share Facebook

cgtn | Cameroon has confirmed its 3rd case of Covid-19, a Cameroonian citizen from Italy who arrived 7th March via Paris.

A statement released by the Ministry of Public Health says that the Cameroonian citizen is a 56-year old living in the city of Polverra in the Veneto Region of Italy.

The statement further states that the case was detected thanks to the surveillance system set up by the Ministry of Public Health.

The Minister of Public Health is urging the population to be more vigilant and compliant with the recommended rules of hygiene.