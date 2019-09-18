Home / English / Cameroon conflict: ‘I would risk being shot to go home’ [+audio]

Cameroon conflict: ‘I would risk being shot to go home’ [+audio]

September 18, 2019 Leave a comment

BBC | Conflict in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions has forced hundreds of thousands to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Felicia, not her real name, explains why she fled her home with her children, leaving her husband to guard the house.

She is one of many people caught in the middle of Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis, in which Cameroon’s mainly French-speaking government has been battling separatist fighters demanding independence for the country’s English-speaking heartlands.

Video produced by Leocardia Bongben, Usifo Omozokpea and Sarah Tiamiyu for BBC Pidgin.

Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi

Check Also

Cameroon: Banana exports recorded 2,200 tons YoY decrease in August 2019

Business in Cameroon | In August 2019, the two banana producers still operating in Cameroon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
risus. libero venenatis Curabitur ut Nullam