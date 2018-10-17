Cameroon Constitutional Council dismisses 16 petitions for nullification of presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 16 Xinhua | — The Cameroon Constitutional Council on Tuesday overruled 16 out of 18 petitions demanding the partial and total annulment of the Oct. 7 presidential poll in the country.
Lawyers of Cabral Libii, opposition candidate of Univers party, argued that the election should be totally nullified because it was “neither free, fair nor transparent”.
Justice Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council, dismissed the case on grounds that the “petition was not submitted on time” and the arguments “have no legal backing and sufficient proofs”.
The Council also overruled the petition of Maurice Kamto, opposition candidate of Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), questioning the competence and impartiality of six members of the Constitutional Council.
“Only the President of the Republic who appoints members of the Council has the jurisdiction to sack or question the neutrality of the Council members,” Atangana said, “so the petition is inadmissible.”
Other petitions were filed by Bertin Kisob, president of Social Justice party, and Rigobert Aminou Gabanmidanha, a voter. They demanded complete cancellation of the vote, citing “irregularities, disregard of electoral code and rigging” they observed during the poll.
Quoting the Electoral Code, Atangana said their petitions were “inadmissible” because the Council rules only on petitions filed by candidates, political parties which took part in the election or any person serving as a representative of the administration for the election.
“You were not a candidate. You were not a representative of the administration for the election. Therefore, you have no quality to petition the Council,” Atangana said, dismissing the petitions as “null and void”.
The hearings unfolded for over 10 hours in the capital Yaounde’s Conference Center where police tightened security, a Xinhua reporter saw.
The deliberations were adjourned to Wednesday during which the Council will hear the petition of Joshua Osih from the leading opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) calling for the total nullification of the election. It will also pass judgment on another petition by Maurice Kamto demanding the annulment of the vote in seven out of 10 regions of the country.
According to the Electoral Code, the decision of the Constitutional Council is final, and the final results of the election are expected to be declared by the Council by Oct. 22.
Of course whoever pays the Piper dictates the tune. President Biya did not even need to carry out this charade and its associated profligacy to stay in power. So much money could be saved for more pressing needs!
Up til now it was only the nation’s football woes that reflected the internal rot. Now elections have come to reinforce that. Poor Kamto, he was good and in high demand when Bakassi was at stake; after that he is dumped and treated like used toilet paper.
There’s no Justice in Cameroon. The whole constitutional council is a fabrication of Paul Biya for service to Paul Biya. No body else has a say to the Nomination or approval of the council members .No parliament hearing of nominees and No Electorate input. Purely subservient of the President. Why does the constitutional council amendments the constitution only when it will benefit the President? Why have the constitution council not discussed the issue of Anglophone crisis and come up with a constitutional amendment?
Il n’y a pas de justice au Cameroun. L’ensemble du conseil constitutionnel est une fabrication de Paul Biya pour le service rendu à Paul Biya. Aucun autre organe n’a son mot à dire sur la nomination ou l’approbation des membres du conseil. Aucune audition des candidats par le Parlement et aucune contribution de l’électorat. Purement subordonné du président. Pourquoi le conseil constitutionnel ne modifie-t-il la constitution que lorsque cela profitera au président? Pourquoi le conseil de la constitution n’a-t-il pas discuté de la crise anglophone et proposé un amendement constitutionnel?
The lie called Cameroon as created by the wild-west in 1884 must be destroyed and rebuilt to suit the need of the people. There is no need fooling ourselves because this will never work in the long run. If the highest platform of justice is this bad…who else can we trust? How can this country ever work? I hear some say one and indivisible…well nations have come and gone – with the major causes being injustice. Also, only god-made entities maybe one and indivisible…not Man made…especial those made to satisfy vultures in some distance countries. We wait and see as nature takes it cause.