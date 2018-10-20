Cameroon Constitutional Council to declare final results of presidential poll on Monday

YAOUNDE, Oct. 19 China.org | Cameroon Constitutional Council announced on Friday that it will declare the final results of the presidential elections on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Council on Friday, the ceremony to proclaim the results will begin at 11 a.m. local time.

The Council has invited government officials, diplomatic missions and international organisations to witness the event at the Conference Center in the capital Yaounde, a detailed programme attached to the statement indicates.

Early Friday, the Council dismissed the last of 18 post-electoral petitions demanding nullification of the Oct. 7 elections.

During the poll, eight opposition candidates challenged 85-year-old incumbent Paul Biya who is seeking another seven-year mandate. Enditem