Cameroon Constitutional Council to declare final results of presidential poll on Monday

YAOUNDE, Oct. 19 China.org | Cameroon Constitutional Council announced on Friday that it will declare the final results of the presidential elections on Monday.
According to a statement released by the Council on Friday, the ceremony to proclaim the results will begin at 11 a.m. local time.
The Council has invited government officials, diplomatic missions and international organisations to witness the event at the Conference Center in the capital Yaounde, a detailed programme attached to the statement indicates.
Early Friday, the Council dismissed the last of 18 post-electoral petitions demanding nullification of the Oct. 7 elections.
During the poll, eight opposition candidates challenged 85-year-old incumbent Paul Biya who is seeking another seven-year mandate. Enditem
More than 1.000 citizens of LRC demonstrated in Berlin today, the 20.10.2018. They accused Dictator Biya of stealing the victory of Prof. Kamto.
On the 22.10.2018, there will surely be more demonstrations in the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC and in many cities around the world.
Dictator Biya will not have it easy this time around
Dictator Biya has started relocating some of his terrorist soldiers from SC to LRC in anticipation of protests in Douala and Yaounde.
That will open the window of opportunity for Amba boys to neutralise the few LRC terrorist soldiers in SC.
The stealing of the victory of Prof. Kamto by Biya is a blessing to the SC revolution. Dictator Biya has inadvertently opened a new war front. GOD IS GREAT
French Cameroon in the last 60yrs have been given 2 presidents by France.
Tomorrow the Franco Cameroon tribal Court will again give French Cameroon Biya as president.
Biya was appointed to the ministry of education in 1964 he was then only 31yrs old.
He was later made prime minister in 1975 at age 42
He will be made president for the 7th time at age 86. A total of 55yrs and counting.
If he lives until 92yrs he will still be made president protected by France.
French children in the last 55yrs have benefited from a growing and prosperous nation including allowing the grand children of Cameroon to become superstars in their national football team.
The black African Equatorian man has been effeminated by France to believe only 2 people in 60yrs can be President.
Who is fooling who?