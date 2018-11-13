Cameroon court drops “fake news” charges against Mimi Mefo

YAOUNDE, Nov. 12 Xinhua | — The military tribunal in Douala, Cameroon’s commercial capital on Monday dropped charges against TV host Mimi Mefo, who heads the English-service of private channel Equinoxe TV.

“The military state prosecutor has discontinued proceedings on the recommendation of the President of the Republic,” lead counsel, barrister Richard Tamfu told reporters in Douala.

Mefo appeared before the tribunal to answer charges relating to the dissemination of “fake news” that is “highly detrimental” to the morale of the troops clashing with armed separatists in troubled Anglophone regions of the country, according to the minister of communication, Issa Tchiroma.

The journalist was remanded in custody on Wednesday but was released Saturday afternoon “upon the instruction of the Head of State” according to army spokesman, Col. Didier Badjeck.