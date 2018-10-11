Home / English / Cameroon Court Receives Petitions to Annul Presidential Vote

Cameroon Court Receives Petitions to Annul Presidential Vote

October 11, 2018 1 Comment

Bloomberg | Cameroonâ€™s highest court received petitions from two voters who alleged irregularities in the Oct. 7 presidential polls to annul the election.

The two electors, Bertin Kisob and Rigobert Minhaba Aminou, filed 15 complaints in their bid to have the vote cancelled, Maka Eyoum Longin, registrar-in-chief of the Constitutional Council, told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Yaounde. A deadline for the filing of petitions expires at midnight on Wednesday, he said.

The electoral commission has 48 hours to respond to the petitions while the court has to rule on the claims before announcing the voteâ€™s final outcome. President Paul Biya faced 7 candidates in the poll that is widely expected to extend his 36-year rule.

Check Also

Archbishop says Seminarian was shot and killed by Cameroon army

THE NATIONAL TIMES NEWS | Archbishop Cornelius Fontem Esua of Bamenda has toldÂ La CrioxÂ news agency …

One comment

  1. njangi
    October 11, 2018 at 03:18

    “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me”. Since when did kangaroo courts start to listen to electors for election irregularities? You want to use this as a pretext to annul the elections because your candidate lost? Bring it on. Beti- bulu conspiracy. You have found your Waterloo this time around. Tsuipppp!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved