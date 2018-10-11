Cameroon Court Receives Petitions to Annul Presidential Vote

The two electors, Bertin Kisob and Rigobert Minhaba Aminou, filed 15 complaints in their bid to have the vote cancelled, Maka Eyoum Longin, registrar-in-chief of the Constitutional Council, told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Yaounde. A deadline for the filing of petitions expires at midnight on Wednesday, he said.

The electoral commission has 48 hours to respond to the petitions while the court has to rule on the claims before announcing the voteâ€™s final outcome. President Paul Biya faced 7 candidates in the poll that is widely expected to extend his 36-year rule.