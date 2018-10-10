Home / Business / Cameroon creates a new industrial zone in Bamenda, North-West

Cameroon creates a new industrial zone in Bamenda, North-West

October 10, 2018 3 Comments

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s Industrial Zones Development and Management Mission (MAGZI) has just completed the development of a new 44-ha industrial zone in the city of Bamenda, the regional capital of the Northwest.

MD Georges Christol Manon, invites economic operators to set up businesses in these newly commissioned land. According to him, despite the separatists’ violence in this region for almost two years now, about 5 hectares out of the 44 available hectares have already been reserved by investors.

As a reminder, MAGZI is a state company in charge of developing spaces for investors to set up in Cameroon, in exchange for a highly competitive rent.

3 comments

  1. L’enemie
    October 10, 2018 at 04:32

    Hahahaha hahahahaha. Ambazonia pressure go burst some man yi Kanas. This isn’t part of LRC. Back off!

    Reply
  2. Tebo
    October 10, 2018 at 08:51

    Little too late for this regime to start making concessions. There’s absolutely nothing they can do to regain public trust among anglophones. The hourglass has runout on this regime and there’s no redemption.

    Reply
  3. Gentlemanity
    October 10, 2018 at 11:32

    Don’t worry my people, any development there is for us. Too late to entice us . Just waiting for them to vacate Ambaland.

    Reply

