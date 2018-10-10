Cameroon creates a new industrial zone in Bamenda, North-West

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s Industrial Zones Development and Management Mission (MAGZI) has just completed the development of a new 44-ha industrial zone in the city of Bamenda, the regional capital of the Northwest.

MD Georges Christol Manon, invites economic operators to set up businesses in these newly commissioned land. According to him, despite the separatists’ violence in this region for almost two years now, about 5 hectares out of the 44 available hectares have already been reserved by investors.

As a reminder, MAGZI is a state company in charge of developing spaces for investors to set up in Cameroon, in exchange for a highly competitive rent.