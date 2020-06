Share Facebook

The U.N. Population Fund says many women are reluctant to seek medical care at health facilities for fear they may be exposed to the coroanvirus. In Cameroon, a nonprofit group of doctors has started to make home visits, the first program of its kind in the country. For VOA, Anne Nzouankeu reports from Yaoundé in this story narrated by Moki Edwin Kindzeka.

Camera: Anne Nzouankeu Produced by: Marcus Harton