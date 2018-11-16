Cameroon: Egyptian worker dies after stadium construction accident

APAnews | An Egyptian mechanic who was working on the construction site of the Olembe stadium in Cameroon has died a day after being injured in a crane accident.

The stadium which is still under construction is scheduled to host the opening and final matches of the next African Nations Cup football tournament to be hosted by Cameroon in early 2019.

His employer, the Italian constructor Piccini, put out a statement on Thursday confirming the death of Mahmoud Abdallah Salama.

Seriously wounded, Salama was rushed to the city’s general hospital on Monday where, despite frantic bids to save him, passed away the following day.

According to the statement, signed by Piccini Group Chief Executive Sam Thamin, the Egyptian Embassy to Cameroon was immediately informed and the necessary measures taken to repatriate his remains to his country.

This is the first time that such a tragedy has occurred at the Olembe construction site, a 60,000-seater stadium which will be handed over to the authorities in December.

The work being carried out on the stadium is currently focused on installing seats and its roof.

