Cameroon electoral body calls for restraint before official results of presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 12 ( Xinhua ) — Cameroon electoral management body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on Friday called on candidates in the October 7 presidential election to remain calm as the country awaits the final results.
“As of now, the National Commission for the final counting of votes is already at work for the final counting before transmission to the Constitutional Council,” Enow Abrams Egbe, chairperson of Elecam, said at the opening of a board meeting of Elecam in the capital Yaounde on Friday.
“We therefore exhort all candidates to demonstrate maximum restraint and wait for the proclamation of the results.”
According to Elecam, 25 petitions had been filed by voters and candidates, asking for the election to be either partially or totally annulled.
“A general observation reveals that the election was conducted free and fair in an atmosphere of serenity and calm. This enabled polling stations to conduct vote counting in a conducive environment whose reports were forwarded to the various divisional supervisory commissions,” Egbe said.
Egbe, however, decried “outstanding timidity” observed in certain localities and “widespread absence” of representatives of certain candidates in the polling stations.
According to Cameroon Electoral Code, the Constitutional Council is expected to proclaim the final results of the election by October 22.
Under other skies, results are proclaimed a few hours after voting ends, loser concedes defeat and calls to congratulate the winner, all in peace and serenity. Under our own skies, where we have no lessons to learn from anybody, the operation stretches for hours, days, weeks and even months as all the interposed pawns and prevaricators take to the stage to do their own thing, ending at the Constitutional Court whose hands are invariably “tied” to proclaim what is before them.
Yes, the longer the procedure, the better it seems. Julius Ayuk Tabe and fellow citizens have been languishing in jails for over eight months as a habeas corpus appeal suffers unending adjournments. We have no lessons to learn from any one. We make the laws, don’t we?
One reminder…..His Excellency Alhaji Ahmadou
Ahidjo was tried and condemned to death by one of those laws made during his own very watch. He did not look ahead, did he?
This constitutional council, doesn`t touch on issues of war in the country.
Another kangaroo institution, for some people. Finally when the country
parts ways, then members will know that it was wrong to toe any a man`s
line. At that time, there wouldn`t be any eye to eye look again.
In a modern world with computer excel ready to do the job if data is simply entered. In a modern world where cellphone network is accessible almost all over the country, why can’t we release the results of a pinky 6 million voters in 24 hours? The answer is that they have to put in some work to change the results. Shame on you. Nigeria with a population more than 10 times our own release their results in a day, but look at us with 6 million voters taking 2 weeks. One hell of a country. Well, we go di wait make wuna release that nonsense wey wuna di cook am.
