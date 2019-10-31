Cameroon expects new XAF50 bln support from the IMF in the framework of the 3-year economic programme

Business in Cameroon | If successful, the fifth review in the framework of Cameroon’s economic and financial programme with the IMF, which ends on 8 November 2019, should lead to additional budget support amounting to XAF50 billion, according to credible sources.

This new support included, the overall budget support in the framework of that 3-year programme, signed by Cameroon and the IMF in 2017, will amount to nearly XAF300 billion.

In the framework of the programme, Cameroon is to receive a total of $667 million (close to XAF390 billion). This envelope does not include the funding it will receive from other international backers in connection with the said programme.