Cameroon exported 1.03 million m3 of liquefied natural gas via the Kribi floating unit, in late September 2018

Cameroon’s entry into the close circle of liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers since 12 March 2018 has so far gone smoothly. Indeed, sources within the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee) reveal that the project to build a floating LNG plant aimed at producing 1.2 million tons of LNG and 30,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per annum has been fully completed.

“The test phase was completed since May 31, 2018. As at September 30, 2018, a total volume of 1,035,020 m3 of LNG was exported,” Minee said, stressing that a 25-year gas agreement has been signed between the government and CMLNG SA to deploy and operate a floating natural gas liquefaction plant in the Etinde block.

This agreement, whose operation starts in 2023, will see the production of 150,000 tons and 1.3 million tons of LPG and LNG, respectively, per annum as well as 70 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transported by pipeline to shore and 30,000 barrels per day of condensate, among others.

The project is expected to create more than 350 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs for local nationals.