Cameroon extends contract with football head coach

YAOUNDE, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) said on Friday it has signed a contract extension with Antonio Conceicao, head coach of the national football team, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“Today in Yaounde, under the supervision of the Minister of Sports, I extended the contract of the Indomitable Lions coach Antonio Conceicao and those of his assistants, Cameroonian Francois Omam Biyik and Jacques Celestin Songo’o,” the federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya tweeted after the contract was signed in the capital, Yaounde.

The new deal will last for two years, according to officials of the federation.

Cameroon will host Africa’s biggest football event, the Africa Cup of Nations, next year and the Portuguese has been tasked to sail the Indomitable Lions to the “highest level of the completion.”

He is equally expected to qualify the Central African nation for the 2022 World Cup.

Conceicao became coach of the national team in 2019 and has only lost one game to Cape Verde Islands since then. Enditem