Cameroon: FÃ©cafoot now in partnership with the Qatar Federation

March 3, 2020 Leave a comment

TMT | Qatar continues its collaboration with the African federations. After Gabon on February 14th, itâ€™s Cameroonâ€™s turn to sign a partnership with the gas country.

1st last March, the
Cameroonian Federation (FÃ©cafoot) represented by Seidou Mbombo Njoya and that
of Qatar (QFA) embodied by Sheikh Hamad Al Khalifa Bin Ahmad Al Thani
concluded their collaboration in Doha.

The objective of this partnership without
precedent is the promotion, growth and continued success of football in
the two countries.

A boon for Cameroon and Qatar to develop local football before the major international competitions they host. The first, CHAN next April and CAN 2021. The second, the 2022 World Cup.

