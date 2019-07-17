Home / English / Cameroon fires Seedorf after early exit at African Cup

Cameroon fires Seedorf after early exit at African Cup

July 17, 2019 2 Comments

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has fired coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert after the defending champion’s early exit at the African Cup of Nations.

They had been in their jobs for less than a year but were removed Tuesday, just over a week after Cameroon lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the round of 16 at the African Cup in Egypt.

Cameroon is due to host the next African Cup in 2021.

Seedorf was an outstanding player who won Champions League titles with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

He’s found coaching much more difficult.

The 43-year-old former Netherlands international also had unsuccessful spells in charge at Milan, Shenzhen in China and Deportivo La Coruna. He lasted less than six months in each of those club jobs.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

2 comments

  1. Korak
    July 17, 2019 at 02:28

    Coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert are very good coaches for the price Cameroon is paying for them. Unfortunately Cameroon too brock and too unstable to pay for any coaches right now. Southern Cameroon problem, SONARA oil refinary fire crisis , presidential absenteeism . Too much problems, too few sensible to politicians to manage the country.

    Reply
  2. Korak
    July 17, 2019 at 02:30

    L’entraîneur Clarence Seedorf et l’entraîneur adjoint Patrick Kluivert sont de très bons entraîneurs pour le prix que le Cameroun paie pour eux. Malheureusement, le Cameroun est trop dur et trop instable pour payer des entraîneurs pour le moment. Problème anglo-camerounais, crise des incendies de raffinerie de la SONARA, absentéisme présidentiel. Trop de problèmes, trop peu de choix des politiciens pour gérer le pays.

    Reply

