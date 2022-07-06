Cameroon football legend Eto’o in Oman

July 6, 2022

Muscat | A Cameroonian delegation headed by Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, arrived in Oman on Wednesday. The visit comes as part of the preparation of the Cameroon national team to set up a training camp in Sohar, ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The team had submitted an official request to camp in Sohar to prepare for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

A statement issued by Sohar Club had said, ‘The Cameroon national team has submitted a request to set up its camp in the wilayat of Sohar, North Batinah governorate, for the World Cup. The team will hold its training camp from November 10 to 19.’

