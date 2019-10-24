Cameroon: French FA Minister to meet stakeholders on secessionist crisis

Share Facebook

APAnews | Cameroon is on Wednesday receiving the French Minister in charge of European and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian with the secessionist crisis high on the agenda, according to diplomatic sources.

During Le Drian’s three-day working visit he will have discussions with President Paul Biya, the French Embassy says in a statement copied to APA.

The French Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet the leaders of the political parties represented at the Cameroonian Parliament, as well as the main leaders of the Grand National Dialogue held from September 30 to October 4, 2019, to bring a political response to the secessionist crisis in the English-speaking regions of the North West and South West.

According to the diplomatic embassy, Mr. Le Drian will seize the opportunity of the visit to invite his interlocutors to continue the dynamic of dialogue initiated, and will reiterate France’s support for the implementation of the conclusions of the great dialogue, “especially in favor of decentralization.”

Ahead of his meeting with the French and Cameroonian business community in the economic metropolis, Douala, Mr. Le Drian will reaffirm his country’s support in the fight against terrorism, especially against the Islamist sect Boko Haram in the Far East, where he is expected Thursday for a meeting with representatives of the populations affected by the crisis.

Paul Biya and Jean-Yves Le Drian had already met on October 10th in Lyon, on the sidelines of the 6th Replenishing Conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.