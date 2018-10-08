Cameroon government dismisses opposition candidate’s victory claim in presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 8 ( Xinhua ) — Cameroon’s territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji said Monday it is unconstitutional for any candidate to declare results of the Oct. 7 presidential election in the country.

“Only the Constitutional Council has the exclusive right to declare the final results of the election. No one is has that right,” Nji said.

Nji’s reaction came after Maurice Kamto, opposition candidate of Cameroon Renaissance Movement, declared victory in the presidential poll.

“Cameroon people have offered me a clear mandate which I intend to defend vigorously till the end. I call on the outgoing president to organize a passive transition of power to avoid any post-electoral crisis,” Kamto told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde, saying his party will “uphold peace.”

“I had the mission of kicking the penalty, which I did and the goal has been scored,” Kamto said.

According to Cameroon Electoral Code, the results of the election will be proclaimed by the Constitutional Council within no more than 15 days of the close of the poll.