Cameroon government dismisses opposition candidate’s victory claim in presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 8 ( Xinhua ) — Cameroon’s territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji said Monday it is unconstitutional for any candidate to declare results of the Oct. 7 presidential election in the country.
“Only the Constitutional Council has the exclusive right to declare the final results of the election. No one is has that right,” Nji said.
Nji’s reaction came after Maurice Kamto, opposition candidate of Cameroon Renaissance Movement, declared victory in the presidential poll.
“Cameroon people have offered me a clear mandate which I intend to defend vigorously till the end. I call on the outgoing president to organize a passive transition of power to avoid any post-electoral crisis,” Kamto told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde, saying his party will “uphold peace.”
“I had the mission of kicking the penalty, which I did and the goal has been scored,” Kamto said.
According to Cameroon Electoral Code, the results of the election will be proclaimed by the Constitutional Council within no more than 15 days of the close of the poll.
Well, that leaves the next best bet – a judge whose hands are tied to undo what ELECAM has done.
Ohh, this is going to be a lot of fun.
People, sit back and let the fun begin……
The president of the constitutional council is President Paul Biya’s tribesman appointed by him.They will do everything to rig the elections and declare him president.It has always been like that.
We know who won and we will be watching
But it won’t be a walk in the park for the purported winner. Professor Maurice Kamto is no angel!!!!!!!
In 2016 the nation was rocked by a protest of lawyers venting their ire over a controversial article 127 of the modified penal code. The EU had disbursed a colossal 14 billion francs for cameroon’s 50-year penal code to be updated. The Contract went to BRAIN TRUST CONSULTING Company.
The offensive article 127 gave automatic immunity to any sitting minister involved in embezzlement of public funds, no matter the amount involved. More annoying still was the fact that any police official, gendarme or other legal official out to investigate such a minister would be subject to trial and imprisonment!
Lawyers felt slighted that a matter of such import to their profession should go through
without their input. Two previous presidents of the Cameroon Bar Association denied having had anything to do with it. The big boy was forced to cut short one of his hallmark brief stays in Switzerland and come to the rescue. Thank God he prevailed on the law makers to withdraw it.
The unanswered question was why Professor Maurice Kamto, whose company BRAIN TRUST was, failed to tip off his colleagues of the Bar, especially those dealing with the Common Law! That is Barrister Akere Muna’s legal partner and running mate in the present race to “Palais de l’Unite”.
Whatever you are drinking is not good for you. You better stop. Kamto has the courage to fight Biya knowing fully well that he can have the same fate like others who did not even do 1% of what he has done. That is someone with a spine of steel. A leader. Not a gangster with bread and sardine agenda. Biya can fight poor Amba let us see how he will with Bamis and Francos now who have the means and numbers. Man no run.
Man no Run and no crocodile tears please ……
CPDM now are getting how it feels taking it while lying down. Tag team Tchiroma and Atanga Nji bulishness over Kamto declaration could not contenance their tears as the goal post of their demise keep getting closer.
They (CPDM) seem to think the Law makes man and not the other way round. The most blantant is the very Constitutional Council they cite. The Constitutional Council (CC) afforded by the very lousy constitution is loaded with Biya’s disciples who must ratify the results (the election data) that it canniot vaouch its legitimacy. That CCl know all too well that these results are cooked by another BIYA institution (ELECAM). So the Tchiroma and Atanga Nji tag team proclaim that no one should say a word until CC speak, REALLY?
@ Dinga ….What is the fraud charge or the crime or in all that you state . I see the large sum 14 billion, is that the crime? If so, since when is making/earning money a crime ….or is it the failure to gossip … to tip off, as you assume, his colleague about the modified article 127 of the new penal code? Did he therefore betray his colleagues at the Cameroon Bar? Barrister Muna is just one of them among hundred lots of them.
Here is the news for you, most and if not majority of lawyers of the Cameroon Bar join in support of the Kamto and are part of the MRC. This no news spewed here has been discussed severally as part of the campaign… meaning voters took that into consideration when casting thier votes. I see no value of that talking point here….