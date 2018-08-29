Cameroon: Government to recruit 2,600 new elite commandos

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian government has launched the recruitment of 2,600 elite commandos in the national army. According to the Defense minister Joseph Beti Assomo, who signed the official statement August 28, the number includes 600 for the Presidential Guard (GP) and the rest for the Rapid Reaction Battalions (BIR).
The recruitment will be held from November 12 to December 18 this year in the capital cities of Cameroon’s ten administrative regions. Applicants should be Cameroonian males, at least 18 on January 1, and at most 23 on December 31 (be born between December 31, 1995 for oldest and January 1, 2000 for youngest), have no criminal record, single without dependent children, be of good character, be physically fit to meet the prescribed intellectual, athletic and medical tests.
In addition, they must be at least 1.66 meters tall and have at least a Primary School Certificate (CEP), a First School Leaving Certificate (Fslc) or any equivalent diploma. However, it is strongly recommended that candidates present their highest degrees.
Completed application files should be submitted to the command posts of the military sectors in the candidates’ home regions, or to the command posts of the military sectors in their region of residence. Deadline is October 12, 2018 at 3: 30 pm (September 10-October 12).
This unit will specialize on ambazozos.
Tic tac tic tac ….
And will soon turn to specialize on your mother dimwit
Good news
What is the recruitment for? To raise more money to buy armunitions to kill Anglophones?To what extent is this Minister Beti Assomo sure that Paul Biya will still be in power after October 7, 2018 elections? Barely about 5 to 6 weeks to presidential elections they are launching a recruitment for the military. In case the presidential election finally takes place, I am of the conviction that Paul Biya would be ousted by hook or crook. Let’s wait and see. Big time thieves.
What is the recruitment for? To raise more money to buy armunitions to kill Anglophones?To what extent is this Minister Beti Assomo sure that Paul Biya will still be in power after October 7, 2018 elections? Barely about 5 to 6 weeks to presidential elections they are launching a recruitment for the military. In case the presidential election finally takes place, I am of the conviction that Paul Biya would be ousted by hook or crook. Let’s wait and see.
Are ambazozo & boko haram not recruiting daily to kill Kamerunians? Biya should call for voluntary engagement in Kamerun army, without age limit & diaspora’s cash contributions. I would be glad to join physically after going to my village for some ancestral war rituals.
@Mbamois If u have a brother,would u advise him to go for the recruitment,when u know that immediately after the recruitment,he would be sent to the gas chamber in SC? Am not sure any anglophone will compile documents for this kind of suicide mission.Let them recruit and come,we are waiting for them.
“Let them recruit and come,we are waiting for them” Hahahaha, Kongosa!
You really like war, pass Epée sef.
We need cease fire for dis wahala. Mussonge dong di call SW for drop tcha’vem, hope sey Yang go soon call NW too.
Ova trong head for dis wahala go mek dis matter transform into SW vs. NW soon…
Ya think? Don’t you realize that the so-called NW/SW divide as far as the Southern Cameroons fight for restoration is concerned, is a pipe dream?
kedioh,
I am inventing no wheel, you can never run away from your shadow.
That is what some of us have been dreading, but all clues are leading to the fact we’re soon going to reckon with our shadows.
Hardliners in SW, especially, are in no way ready to dance according to the tunes of IG or whosoever, safe Etoudi—they cannot let their current garri loose—no matter the cost—even without draw soup, they’re bound on consuming their garri to the last bolus. For that fact, according to what I could decipher from the Buea Forum, such hardliners are going to go a step further and dig that rift.
Anyway, I am no dreamer tho. Sooner or later, it’ll happen…
1. 2600 elite commandos
Amba boys have killed and wounded thousands of BIR. Many have deserted. Little wonder, LRC is in dire need of soldiers.
2. “… have no criminal record” ?????
An ex-convict with a criminal record is a minister. However, the same government is looking for recruits with no criminal records- HYPOCRISY PAR EXCELLENCE
Ah, the real plan that was conceived long ago, is showing up now: annexation
and complete occupation of SC. Luckily for them, the consortium, gave them
opportunity when they asked for basic reforms
Wake up Ambazozos. No turning back and it must be swift.
Britain, really sold Ambaland.
Hahaha, Camer soldiers with CPE and First School Living Certificate! How will this kind of recruits even understand the basic concepts and rules of engagement when they can’t read and write?