Cameroon government warns against post-election disorder [+video]

YAOUNDE, Oct. 26 Xinhua | — Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said on Friday the government will “not tolerate” any post-electoral disorder in the country.
“The election process is over. Public manifestations have therefore to respect the prescriptions of the law.” Nji told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde.
“All attempts to disrupt public order will be handled with firmness,” Nji said.
The warning came after Maurice Kamto of Cameroon Renaissance Movement, who took the second position in the poll, threatened to organize street protests after claiming he won the election.
On Thursday, his campaign manager, Paul Eric Kingue, announced a “resistance plan” intended to mobilize Cameroonians to “defend their votes.”
Nji called such measures “regrettable” and stressed that a presidential candidate “does not have immunity.”
“The administration has shown proof of tolerance but I must tell you that we will henceforth not tolerate any disorder,” Nji said. “Break time is over.”
On Monday, the Cameroon Constitutional Council declared incumbent Paul Biya winner of the Oct. 7 presidential election with 71.28 percent of the votes. The president-elect is expected to take the oath of office early November, according to the Electoral Code.
Atanga Nji is a criminal and ex convict who has nothing to offer but your days are numbered
And nothing will stop Ambazonia from entering Buea.
There is a serious protest in Douala now as I write go and stop it
God punish you and Biya
The protest in Douala has intensified. It is simply a question of time that other cities will join.
The electoral process is closed, and the decision of the Constitutional Council is currently being implemented. Whoever wants to challenge the implementation process may only attempt that through political violence, revolt and insurrection. There can be nothing like a revolution in Cameroon because the CPDM commands massive support, and Kamto’s European backers know this quite well. Meanwhile, in Sweden an unrelenting leadership battle has been going on for almost two months now ever since the September 9th national elections, but life is moving on as if nothing is happening.