Cameroon government warns against post-election disorder [+video]

YAOUNDE, Oct. 26 Xinhua | — Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said on Friday the government will “not tolerate” any post-electoral disorder in the country.

“The election process is over. Public manifestations have therefore to respect the prescriptions of the law.” Nji told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde.



“All attempts to disrupt public order will be handled with firmness,” Nji said.

The warning came after Maurice Kamto of Cameroon Renaissance Movement, who took the second position in the poll, threatened to organize street protests after claiming he won the election.

On Thursday, his campaign manager, Paul Eric Kingue, announced a “resistance plan” intended to mobilize Cameroonians to “defend their votes.”

Nji called such measures “regrettable” and stressed that a presidential candidate “does not have immunity.”

“The administration has shown proof of tolerance but I must tell you that we will henceforth not tolerate any disorder,” Nji said. “Break time is over.”

On Monday, the Cameroon Constitutional Council declared incumbent Paul Biya winner of the Oct. 7 presidential election with 71.28 percent of the votes. The president-elect is expected to take the oath of office early November, according to the Electoral Code.