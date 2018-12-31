Cameroon gov’t accused of ‘escalating’ secessionist crisis

APAnews | Cameroon’s opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF), has accused the government of escalating the crisis in the English-speaking regions of the country, where a separatist rebellion is raging.

SDF in a statement seen by APA on Monday, blamed the government in Yaounde as responsible for the failure to facilitate the creation of an environment conducive to dialogue and a way out of the crisis in Northwest and Southwest Cameroon.

Sanctioning the work of its National Executive Committee (NEC), held in the capital on Sunday the party rued what it called the continuously deteriorating situation, following a refusal by the government to take appropriate action especially through inclusive dialogue.

Holding the regime responsible for the escalation of the conflict, which has spread to the Littoral and Western regions, the SDF vehemently condemned President Paul Biya’s apparent obduracy for refusing to heed the demands of his Anglophone compatriots, plunging the country in a situation where its peace and unity is jeopardised.

Inviting Cameroonians to contribute to the search for appropriate and sustainable solutions guaranteeing peaceful coexistence, the SDF warned that no government had ever won a war against its people.

Calling on citizens to condemn hate speech and tribalism with the utmost energy, particularly through social media, the SDF called on Biya to free all detainees linked to the Anglophone crisis and create conditions conducive to the return home of those in hiding or living in exile.