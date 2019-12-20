Home / English / Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [+video]

Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [+video]

December 20, 2019 1 Comment

africanews | Cameroonâ€™s National Assembly has adopted a draft law on decentralization.

This grants special status to the countryâ€™s two English-speaking regions where a deadly conflict between the army and separatists has been going on for more than two years.

One comment

  1. John Dinga
    December 20, 2019 at 16:27

    By decree of the president #1984/001 La Republique du Cameroun was born, putting an end to Federal Republc of Cameroon.

    What stops decreeing into existence another contraption to put an end to the existence of Special Status ?

    Unless rule by decree….

