Cameroon: gunmen free 145 students, teachers after abduction

MENAFN | School authorities declared that armed men have freed 145 students and teachers in a troubled English-speaking region of Cameroon on Sunday, around 24 hours after their abduction.
The students and teachers were kidnapped early Saturday from a private college in Northwest, one of the two restive English-speaking regions of Cameroon.
School officials confirmed that only 11 students and three teachers were abducted, however, “further investigation” showed that the real number was put at over 100.
“After further investigation we realized 145 were kidnapped, among them three teachers. They have all been released unharmed. They got to the school this night. They will be reuniting with their families on Sunday,” according to Rev. Oliver Shey, a senior administrator of the school.
Bunch of con men.
Banditry is all that is left
coward fighter ” ambasonia” why civilian.
international idiot ” ambasonia”
Princess Harriet warns Anglos against following devils, her own word, like Tataw, Ayuk, Anu, Milan….thank CHINEKE some are now seeing what some us saw and wept more than 2yrs ago…
ANOTHER SHEER WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY and SCARCE RESOURCES
The SW is militarised. Everywhere you find LRC terrorist soldiers.
How could Amba boys abduct 145 students without detection by LRC terrorist soldiers??????
Of course, the students were abducted by LRC terrorist soldiers in order to discredit Amba boys.
The population of SC already understands this dirty trick of LRC terrorist soldiers.
ANOTHER SHEER WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY and SCARCE RESOURCES