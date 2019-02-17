Cameroon: gunmen free 145 students, teachers after abduction

MENAFN | School authorities declared that armed men have freed 145 students and teachers in a troubled English-speaking region of Cameroon on Sunday, around 24 hours after their abduction.

The students and teachers were kidnapped early Saturday from a private college in Northwest, one of the two restive English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

School officials confirmed that only 11 students and three teachers were abducted, however, “further investigation” showed that the real number was put at over 100.

“After further investigation we realized 145 were kidnapped, among them three teachers. They have all been released unharmed. They got to the school this night. They will be reuniting with their families on Sunday,” according to Rev. Oliver Shey, a senior administrator of the school.