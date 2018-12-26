Cameroon: high subscription rate for 1st private debenture loan

APAnews | Alios Finance, considered as leading leasing company in Cameroon, raised 8.730 billion CFA francs on the financial market for an initial target of 8 billion CFA francs, APA learned on Wednesday from the National Commission for Financial Markets (CMF).

This is the first private debenture loan on the local financial market, divided into 800,000 bonds at 10,000 CFA francs per security, launched betweenNovember 20 and December 11, 2018 with the investment services provider (ISP) BGFIBank Cameroon as arranger.

It would be noted that this enthusiasm among subscribers contrasts with the enthusiasm recorded a few months earlier by the newly-created Douala Metropolitan Investment Company (SMID), by the urban community of the economic metropolis.

This other debenture loan, carried out on July 5, 2018 for an amount of 10 billion CFA francs, raised only 5.414 billion CFA francs.