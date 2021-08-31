Cameroon highway construction project underway

Share Facebook

World Highways | Work is now well underway on a key highway project in Cameroon.

Construction work is well underway on a key highway project for Cameroon, with completion due shortly on a major stretch of the route. According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, an 11km section of the Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway will be complete in October 2021.

It has taken seven years for this stage to be achieved however. The work has been delayed and was previously planned to be ready for traffic in early 2020. Problems with buying the land required for the route caused delays.

The 11km section forms part of the 23km link to Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport. The remaining 12km stretch of the highway has still to be built, with financing still requiring to be finalised. The construction of this remaining stretch will be carried out by the Egyptian firm Arab Contractors and the Chinese firms Synohydro and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

