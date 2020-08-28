Cameroon honours Chinese military official with medal

August 28, 2020 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Aug. 28 Xinhua | Cameroon on Thursday awarded the medal of Knight of the Order of Valour to Chinese Defense Attache to Cameroon, Senior Colonel Chai Xiaojiang for his vital role in strengthening military relations between the two countries.

The Cameroon army’s prestigious military award was handed out to the military official by Cameroon’s defense minister, Joseph Beti Assomo in the presence of military officials and Chinese ambassador, Wang Yingwu.

Assomo described Chai as an “exemplary” military official.

“You shall be remembered as an experienced senior officer, calm, level-headed, and highly cultured,” Assomo said during the ceremony held in the capital, Yaounde to bid farewell to the military official who came to the end of his mission after spending four years in Cameroon.

“There is an atmosphere of friendship between China and Cameroon. The working relationship between our two militaries is also very good. The cooperation and exchange of programs between our two militaries are very rich and very fruitful,” Chai told reporters after the ceremony. Enditem

Le Colonel Major Chai Xiaojiang fait Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Valeur à titre exceptionnelLe Ministre…

Posted by Ministère de la Défense du Cameroun on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Check Also

Le Cameroun suspend les exportations de céréales vers le Nigeria [+audio]

VOA | Le Cameroun a bloqué les exportations de céréales vers le Nigéria, y compris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ut porta. Sed ipsum id vel, dictum mi, ut sed tristique