Cameroon increases cabinet members’ salaries

APAnews | The Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute signed an order granting the Head of Government and Ministers a salary increase thanks to supervisory allowances levied up to 10 percent on all budgets of inter-ministerial committees and working groups.
According to the decree copied to APA on Tuesday, these premiums will cost the State more than 10 billion CFA francs each year.
However, in a report published at the end of last week, the World Bank (WB) asked Cameroon to improve its public governance in view of a projected economic emergence by 2035.
Emphasizing in particular the improvement of public spending, the financial institution advocated reducing the expenses of the General and Financial Administration, particularly the costs of representation, missions, ceremonies, fuel, travel and external services.
According to the World Bank, reducing these expenditures can lead to substantial budget savings for Cameroon in excess of 50 billion CFA francs per year. That is why it recommended that the Cameroonian authorities end mismanagement.
However, the WB is in favour of an increase in the basic salary of all public officials in Cameroon, since in this country, the guaranteed minimum wage (SMIG) stagnates at 36,000 CFA francs.
For now, the government is turning a deaf ear and preferring to give itself substantial benefits.
According to the latest salary scale adopted on July 1, 2014, the highest monthly basic salary in Cameroon is 326,000 CFA francs while the lowest is 43,000 CFA francs.
The likes of Ras Tuge, Penguiss, bamendaboy etc had an increase of how much?
Yes this is Cameroon of tyrant Biya. And this is why lucky guys like Atanga Nji, Ngole
Ngole etc etc, Chief Mukete, would do everything possible, to defend Biya and stay
on his payroll. The rest can go and die in the bushes etc. No one, is thinking about
good roads, portable water etc that the masses are complaining about. Even when the
people complain about the marginalizations, the international community, gives the
few a backing
Whatever the case, the people are to blame, because it is said that when we unite
and fight, we will win. But the reverse, is always what the majority prefares.
Some of the reasons for Ambazonia not to be in union with the CameroUnese
the current system of education is very dengerous because it does not enable us to understand that what count is not how much people make ,but how much they spend and most important save.normally 25 percent of the wages of all workers in the public and private sector should be blocked in a saving account for at least five years without possibility to withdraw.this will enable banks to have liquid cash to fund industries that do productive investement which is what creats jobs and more wealth.without a growth oriented strategy like this,it is impossible to creat more jobs for the youths.it is money generated from job creation that is then used to build roads,schools,connecting water for all,energy etc.not starting with infrastructure as mentioned above.
U have a point
But u forgut d other site too.
What does the government do with the few revenue they collect . They end up mismanaging the states revenue via embezzlements and luxurys trips(as d WB has stated).
So even if the state blocks 50% of its civil servants monthly wage withouth any strategic realistic,supervised,and minitored longterm investment plans , backed with continous accountability by those involved.
So if the state cannot use the little they collect as tax very well in form of government and municipal projects then how can they EVER b able to use the larger tax amounts.
Lets stop blaming the poor and exploited citizens all the time.
The fact is that regime is corrupt, self centred ,based on marginalised laws, and old aged.
The Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC), LRC, has more ministers than the RICH countries, the US, Japan,UK, COMBINED.
Any rationally thinking President would have been brainstorming on how to REDUCE COST, especially during wartime.
Unfortunately for citizens of the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC, their Dictator is NOT a rationally thinking President:
1. He borrows from any country who cares to lend him money
2. He creates WORTHLESS commissions to squander taxpayers money
3. He declares an UNWINNABLE war against his own people
4. etc
In sum, I feel sorry for the citizens of LRC. I really do.
Thank God that Southern Cameroonians will soon kick out LRC citizens from SC.
Simply put, there will be ZERO “VIVRE EMSEMBLE”.
It is very telling what the first official act of the newly minted Prime Minister is – ministerial salary increase. And so collective interest, if ever there is, takes a back seat!!!!!!
We are the labourers, in the master`s vineyard. There, we miss the point and
are complaining all the times.
Jean de dieu Momo, just hit the `good foot`.