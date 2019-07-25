Cameroon internationals Njie and Bassong secure transfers

BBC | Cameroon forward Clinton Njie has joined Russian giants Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal in a bid to resurrect his career.

The 25-year-old joined French side Marseille in August 2016 but played only 18 games, scoring three goals for the Ligue 1 club.

Njie first burst onto the European scene in 2014 with another French outfit Lyon, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances.

He was rewarded with a move to Tottenham in August 2015 but his spell with the English side was blighted by injuries, leading to a return to France after 14 games.

In 2017, the Buea native helped Cameroon clinch their fifth Africa Cup of Nations.

He was a regular for the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Africa cup of Nations, scoring a goal against Nigeria as Cameroon exited the tournament in the round of 16.

Another Cameroon international on the move is Sebastien Bassong who has signed a one-year deal with Greek Side Volos NFC.

The 33-year-old defender joins the outfit that recently gained promotion to the Greek Super League after finishing champions of the country’s second tier league last season.