Cameroon: Internet penetration rate stands at 35.64%

APAnews | Cameroon’s Internet penetration rate was 35.64 percent in 2017, an increase of 2.39 percent in comparison with the previous year, according to a recent report by the Telecoms Regulatory Agency (ART).
“This increase in Internet use is the result of the number of mobile phone subscribers, which is increasing, and the presence of companies offering Internet services, as well as the number of smart phones”, ART explains.
In its report entitled: “Annual Observatory of the Electronic Communications Market 2017 “, ART concluded that the telecommunications sector “remains in good health”.
The number of Internet subscribers in Cameroon, all categories combined (Wimax, mobile Internet, ADSL, and so on), increased by 2.39 percent in 2017.
In absolute terms, 193,487 new subscribers were registered in one year. At this time, 8.27 million Cameroonians are connected to the Internet.
In addition, ART reviewed the economic performance of telecommunications companies established in the country.
According to the regulatory body, investments of operators and access providers experienced a sharp decline of 61.52 percent over a year.
“In 2017, 6,725 direct jobs were created by telecommunications operators, a decrease of 6.29 percent compared to 2016”.
In 2017 internet was shut down in Anglophone Cameroon for more than 100days as a government policy of collective punishment of all Anglophones irrespective of their political views.
A 6.2% decrease in new internet jobs in 2017 compared to 2016 does not even take into account the millions of dollars lost by business in Anglophone Cameroon by such draconian government policies.
“Go for before for back”
Trying to grow internet penetration and same time implementing policies to destroy businesses in areas of the country that are Anglophone!
Who is fooling who?
Punishing 8million Cameroonians simply because they are
Anglophones who are asking Yaoundé for structural reforms to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms is not a solution.
Greediness to stay in power by any means necessary.