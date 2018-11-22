Cameroon: Internet penetration rate stands at 35.64%

APAnews | Cameroon’s Internet penetration rate was 35.64 percent in 2017, an increase of 2.39 percent in comparison with the previous year, according to a recent report by the Telecoms Regulatory Agency (ART).

“This increase in Internet use is the result of the number of mobile phone subscribers, which is increasing, and the presence of companies offering Internet services, as well as the number of smart phones”, ART explains.

In its report entitled: “Annual Observatory of the Electronic Communications Market 2017 “, ART concluded that the telecommunications sector “remains in good health”.

The number of Internet subscribers in Cameroon, all categories combined (Wimax, mobile Internet, ADSL, and so on), increased by 2.39 percent in 2017.

In absolute terms, 193,487 new subscribers were registered in one year. At this time, 8.27 million Cameroonians are connected to the Internet.

In addition, ART reviewed the economic performance of telecommunications companies established in the country.

According to the regulatory body, investments of operators and access providers experienced a sharp decline of 61.52 percent over a year.

“In 2017, 6,725 direct jobs were created by telecommunications operators, a decrease of 6.29 percent compared to 2016”.