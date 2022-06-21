Cameroon investigate alleged age cheating and identity fraud

June 21, 2022 Leave a comment

ESPN | Cameroon’s football federation has summoned 44 players from eight different clubs for a hearing next month into alleged age or identity cheating, it said in a statement.

They must be accompanied by their club presidents for an investigation to be held in person from July 4-8, the federation said on Monday.

All are suspected of “false titles (cheating on age and/or identity) and complicity”.

“The parties concerned are invited to appear, assisted or not by their counsel, for their hearing,” the statement added, saying those who did not appear would face consequences.

The hearings are a rare effort in Africa to stop age cheating, or identity fraud, which continues to be a major source of concern for the continent’s football.

Accusations of cheating are regularly made — and many of Africa’s international successes in junior tournaments clouded by allegations of use of over-age players — but there has been little effort to either investigate it or stop it.

Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, promised reform of the game in the central African country when he was elected in December.

Check Also

Afrique football Classement FIFA Féminin : Le Nigéria domine toujours l’Afrique

Africa Top Sports | La Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA), a dévoilé son traditionnel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved