Cameroon is being torn apart by civil war. Here’s why [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This country is being torn by a civil war that few have heard of

CNN |Cameroon is being wracked by a civil war that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, with separatists in Anglophone regions of the country fighting government forces and government-backed militias for several years. CNN’s Zain Asher breaks down the conflict.

Source: CNN