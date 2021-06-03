Cameroon is being torn apart by civil war. Here’s why [+video]

This country is being torn by a civil war that few have heard of
CNN |Cameroon is being wracked by a civil war that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, with separatists in Anglophone regions of the country fighting government forces and government-backed militias for several years. CNN’s Zain Asher breaks down the conflict.
Source: CNN
SC + LRC = 0 + LRC
= IMBECILE NONSENSE FALSEHOOD
Little wonder, there is a civil war in the INFORMAL VIVRE-ENSEMBLE.
A country built on falsehood and terror can NEVER EVER survive for long.