Cameroon is being torn apart by civil war. Here’s why [+video]

June 3, 2021 1 Comment

This country is being torn by a civil war that few have heard of

CNN |Cameroon is being wracked by a civil war that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, with separatists in Anglophone regions of the country fighting government forces and government-backed militias for several years. CNN’s Zain Asher breaks down the conflict.

Source: CNN

Check Also

Cameroon eyes $845 million debt issue this year on international market

DAKAR, May 26 (Reuters) – Cameroon’s government has received the go-ahead to issue loans on …

One comment

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    June 3, 2021 at 22:11

    SC + LRC = 0 + LRC
    = IMBECILE NONSENSE FALSEHOOD

    Little wonder, there is a civil war in the INFORMAL VIVRE-ENSEMBLE.
    A country built on falsehood and terror can NEVER EVER survive for long.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved