Cameroon kits for 2019 AFCON revealed

CAIRO Egypt Today | 19 June 2019: Cameroon announced on Tuesday their new kits ahead of their participation in 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team will use the green kits for home games while their yellow kits will be used for away games.

AFCON draw put Cameroon in Group F alongside Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau and they will open their participation in the competition against Guinea Bissau on 25 June.



Cameroon, the defending champions, hope to achieve their sixth title in the competition and close the gap with Egypt who won the title seven times.

The tournament takes place with the participation of 24 teams in six groups for the first time in the history of the African competition.

The 2019 African Cup of nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt won the rights to host the tournament after being selected over South Africa.

