Cameroon launches feasibility studies for a space programme

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon recently launched a feasibility studies for a space programme (Camspace). Indeed, on July 17, 2019, Minette Libom Li Likeng, minister of posts and telecommunications signed a decision governing the organization and functioning of the working group in charge of the study.

The said group will provide data on the country’s ability to conduct such programme. It will also investigate satellite networks’ deployment processes, the necessary human resources, the required environmental impact assessment, the cost of such project and its economic cost-effectiveness.

The experts in the working group are from about twenty administrations and institutions in the following sectors: higher education, telecoms, research, agriculture, health, environment mining and technology.

According to Minette Minette Libom Likeng the group will be dissolved once the study report is submitted to the ministry of communications. This submission should occur not later than two months after the report is validated by the inter-ministerial commission for frequency bands’ allocation.

If successful, Camspace will propel Cameroon to the ranks of African countries like South Africa, Ghana, Angola, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria and Rwanda that already have their own satellites.