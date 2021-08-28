Cameroon launches sanitation campaign in capital ahead of AFCON

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By XINHUA | Cameroonian authorities on Friday launched a wide-scale cleanliness campaign in the country’s capital city of Yaounde in an attempt to keep the city clean ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region where the capital is located said the country’s waste collection and disposal company (Hysacam) has been tasked to work closely with the citizens during the campaign that will run till next year when the football championship begins.

“We want visitors to feel at home and in good health and hygiene during AFCON. Hysacam will work diligently to ensure that all the wastes in the neighbourhoods are disposed of,” Bea told reporters while officially launching the campaign.

“We are also calling on the population to have a high sense of civic behaviour,” he added.

The move came as the country’s tourism ministry signed a contract with the state broadcaster CRTV to boost tourism potentials of the Central African nation before and during the competition.

“Visitors will come from all over the world during AFCON. They will come to love Cameroon and we trust you all to participate in this campaign of promotion of our destination,” Bello Bouba Maigari, Minister of Tourism and Leisure told reporters after the signing of the contract on Friday in the capital, Yaounde.

The biennial competition is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year.