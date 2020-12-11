Cameroon launches the construction of its first 14 automatic toll booths

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Today December 10, 2020, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Cameroonian Minister of Public Works) is presiding over the launch of the project aimed at building 14 automatic toll booths in Cameroon. The foundation stone laying ceremony is taking place in Mbankomo, home to one of the largest toll stations in the country.

The contract for the implementation of the project was officially awarded to the Razel BEC-Egis Projects consortium (after a long procedure that lasted three years), according to a press release signed on April 24, 2019, by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté. The consortium outranked Vinci and South African company Groupe Five that fiercely disputed the awarding of that contract to the consortium led by Razel.

The 14 infrastructures, whose construction is launched today, are the most profitable toll booths in the country. According to a government study, they will generate 75% of the road toll revenues in Cameroon. Built following a public-private partnership model, the 14 automatic toll booths will cost XAF28.9 billion.

According to government forecasts, with a tariff of XAF500 per vehicle, the infrastructures will generate XAF7 billion in 2021 and by 2039, those revenues will rise to XAF53.59 billion. The net revenue to be paid to the State will go from XAF 5.482 billion FCFA in 2021 to XAF48.995 billion FCFA in 2039 (when the contract allowing the consortium to manage the infrastructures will end).