Cameroon leader clarifies national dialogue theme

September 17, 2019 1 Comment

APAnews | Cameroon’s president Paul Biya, on Monday outlined the main themes of the national dialogue slated for late September which is expected to put paid to the secessionist crisis in its English-speaking regions.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Biya said the dialogue would focus on bilingualism, cultural diversity and social cohesion, the reconstruction and development of conflict-affected areas, the return of refugees and displaced persons, the education and judicial system, but also decentralization and local development.

These clarifications are expected to put an end to speculation, overbidding and demands, mainly from the opposition and civil society, that the national dialogue be inclusive and chaired by a neutral personality.

The opposition also urged Biya clarify as a matter of priority the deep roots of the Anglophone crisis, that the nature of the state be placed on the agenda for the adoption of a new constitution.

They also demand a ceasefire, a general amnesty and the exclusion of the defence and security forces, which “cannot be part of the inclusive national dialogue, which is essentially political”.

  GoB4
    September 17, 2019 at 04:05

    The form of Government

