Cameroon lure France under-19 star Jeando Fuchs

BBC | Jeando Fuchs who won the 2016 European Under-19 Championship with France, has committed his international future to Cameroon.

He was born in Cameroon and is eligible for them as he has not played a senior competitive international for France.

Fuchs has been called up to Cameroon’s squad for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco and a friendly against Brazil

The 21-year-old currently features for Sochaux in France’s Ligue 2.

The defensive midfielder, who played alongside Kylian Mbappe in the French under-19 side, also featured at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup for France.

There is also a recall after a four-year absence for Turkey-based Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik.

His last appearance for the Indomitable Lions was as a substitute in a 5-1 friendly loss to Portugal in February 2014.

The 29-year-old, son of former Cameroon international Andre Kana-Biyik, has declined recent call ups.

Also back in the squad is Nations Cup winning midfielder Arnaud Djoum, the Hearts player last played in a 1-1 draw with perennial rivals Nigeria on 4 September 2017.

Marseille forward Clinton Njie also returns after missing Cameroon’s last four qualifiers while Christian Bassogog and Stephane Bahoken return from injury after being ruled out of October’s back-to-back games against Malawi.

Cameroon qualify for the 2019 Nations Cup finals as hosts but Morocco still need to secure the one place available from Group B.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Idriss Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende, Belgium)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Yaya Banana (Panionos, Greece), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Gaëtan Bong (Brighton, England), Jean-Armel Kana-Biyick (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jeando Fuchs (Sochaux, France)

Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haiffa, Israel), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Petrus Boumal (FK Ural, Russia)

Forwards: Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgiu, Romania), Fabrice Olinga (Royal Excel Mouscron, Belgium), Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (PSG, France), Toko Ekambi (Villarreal, Spain), Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China)