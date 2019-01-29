Home / English / Cameroon main opposition leader arrested over ‘illegal protests’

Cameroon main opposition leader arrested over ‘illegal protests’

January 29, 2019 4 Comments

africanews | Prof. Maurice Kamto, Cameroon’s main opposition leader has reportedly been arrested, his party and rights activist in the Central African country confirmed on Monday, January 28.

Kamto who is leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM, has been taken to an unknown destination according to a lawyer in the Anglophone region, Agbor Nkongho.

Even though government has yet to comment on the development, it is largely believed that arrest which took place in Douala is linked to a peaceful protest by Kamto’s part over the weekend.

Reports indicate that he is not the only one detained but that other members of the party have also been held and are due to be sent to Yaounde for questioning.

He came in second in October 2018 presidential elections which were won by the incumbent Paul Biya.

The former Biya-appointee led an opposition coalition that involved renown lawyer Akere Muna, the pair struck a deal with about 24-hours to the opening of votes.

He was the first to declare himself winner of the vote following which security was deployed to his party offices and his residence. He was briefly put under house arrest but all measures subsequently withdrawn.

He was also at the heart of a legal challenge seeking the annulment of the presidential result. His team, however, saw their petition dismissed by the Constitutional Court which affirmed the seventh straight mandate of Biya.

Check Also

La dette publique chiffrée à 7131 milliards de FCFA

APAnews | La dette publique du Cameroun se chiffre, à la fin de l’année 2018, …

4 comments

  1. Mbappe
    January 29, 2019 at 03:21

    Braving the interdiction to manifest is punishable under the laws.
    Inciting for sedition is punishable under the law.
    Kamto should follow the law to show us the example.

    Reply
  2. Good man
    January 29, 2019 at 03:41

    That is news in LRC Southern Cameroon is on the track we control our Ambaland

    Reply
  3. Lum
    January 29, 2019 at 04:24

    One trick pony!
    Using a machine gun to kill an ant.
    Always the same response, abduction, illegal detention, militarization, torture and arbitrary release.
    The Yaoundé tribal government is so unpopular they only way they can stay in power is to use the tribal militia disguised as Republican army to kill civilians.
    The man in power since 1975 as prime minister to president in 1982 44yrs now is a liability to Cameroon at age 87.
    Change is coming, the people are no longer afraid of change, time is running out.
    After abduction and detention of Ayuk Tabe what happened?
    The abduction and detention of Prof Kamto will not improve the situation it will make it worse.
    Kabilla age 47 walks away from power so Congo can have peace.
    Who is a true Patriot? Kabilla or Biya?
    Very Low IQ

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved