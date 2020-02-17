Cameroon massacre: 14 children among 22 dead

- A pregnant woman was also believed to be among the slain in the village of Ntumbo
- Separatists in the region have been fighting the central government for three years
South China Morning Post | A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said, with an opposition party blaming the killings on the army.
Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency OCHA, told AFP on Sunday.
“Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children,” Nunan said, adding that 14 children under age 18 — including nine under age five — were among the dead.
Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of OCHA’s office for the Northwest and Southwest regions, which are home to the West African country’s large English-speaking minority.
Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.
The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon, one of the country’s two main opposition parties, issued a statement saying: “The dictatorial regime (and) the supreme head of the security and defence forces are chiefly responsible for these crimes.” A key figure in the separatist movement, lawyer Agbor Mballa, in a Facebook post also accused “state defence forces” of carrying out the killings.
The three-year conflict between anglophone forces seeking to break away from French-speaking Cameroon has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.
Friday’s killings followed elections on February 9 that were marred by violence in the regions blamed both on separatists and security forces.
For how long is this madness going to continue?
Do we really deserve this?
Sons and daughter of the same country, taking cover in the comfort of their luxury homes in USA, SA, EU, Etoudi…, and inflicting some great havoc to their own people, just to massage their egos.
Wish such monsters had some grey matter in their brains.
And some would come here talking about Kamto…
It is in the nature of liars to leave facts here on the Earth’s atmosphere and go searching for them in the stratosphere.
Whichever town or village has suffered such barbarity – Kolofata, Ekona, Muyuka, Babubock, Pinyin and more – one common denominator is the appearance of Cameroon’s military!
The dead and survivors may be tongue tight but Mr. Paul Biya is not.
The BBC has gone into overdrive to report this last incident after a long time of slumber. What has changed? Why would the present senseless murder be more newsworthy than the murder of 4-month-old Martha Ambe in Muyuka, elderly citizen Appih, Sam Sawyer, Polycarpe Bah, Florence Ayafor and hundreds or thousands more???
Besides being an obedient slave to the whiteman the other important trait of the equatorial African is savagery towards the black woman and child.
Use the tribal republican army to kill innocent children and women as a means of collective punishment.
The same equatorial African unable to construct a bridge over a stream is proud to buy ammunition from the whiteman to slaughter defenseless women and children to protect Francophonization in the equatorial forest.
Still no roads, no schools, no electricity, no portable water, no hospital etc
The genocide of minority black “Anglophones” in predominantly black Francophone Cameroon by a Franco-Francophone government.
30,000 killed
400 villages burnt
1million displaced
200,000 refugees in Nigeria
When the IQ is very Low!
Sad!
The death toll has risen to 35 (thirty-five). Thank God a lady, who witnessed the massacre, survived.
She has told the UN that LRC terrorists were responsible for the massacre.
Simply put, the GOC cannot tell the world that Malian soldiers or the “secessionists” were responsible for the war crimes. The ICC has already been informed of the war crimes perpetrated by LRC terrorists.
The war remains UNWINNABLE, the momentum remains UNSTOPPABLE, Dictator Biya*s so-called Special Slave Status (SSS ) was DEAD ON ARRIVAL.