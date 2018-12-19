Cameroon military kills seven suspected rebels

(MENAFN | ) Seven suspected English-speaking separatist rebels have died in a military raid in Cameroon.

The country’s army declared that fatalities after clashes erupted in the northwestern city Bamenda on Monday evening, which wounded four troopers as well.

Locals evacuated their homes as the sounds of gunfire were heard and the gunfight kept going through the night, with an elderly woman gunned in the leg as she was going to the market on Tuesday morning.