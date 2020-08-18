Cameroon modifying helicopters with Ukrainian ATGMs

Jane’s | Cameroon has taken delivery of Ukrainian-made Bar’er-V helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems, according to Russian and Ukrainian reports.
A Russian defence blogger initially made the claim on 7 August, saying the delivery took place from Hostomel Airport to the Cameroonian Air Force in December 2019. Worth USD2.41 million, it included 38 RK-2V Bar’er-V ATGMs, two 524-RE electro-optical targeting systems, and two KM-01V Adros active protection systems for countering infrared-guided missiles.
No source was provided but Ukraine’s Defense Express magazine reported exactly the same details on 12 August, sourcing the information to 52wmb.com, a Chinese website that describes itself as an international trade data service. The Ukrainian story included a screenshot showing the relevant 52wmb.com entry and added that the shipment also included two KTK-1M missile test sets.
The RK-2V is the version of the laser-guided Bar’er ATGM that the State Kyiv Design Bureau (Luch) developed as an upgrade for Mi-24/35 and Mi-8/17 helicopters. The 524-R/RK-2V combination is reportedly already fitted to Azerbaijan’s modified Mi-24G attack helicopters.
