Cameroon mulls 10,000 affordable homes to tackle housing shortage

CGTN Africa | Cameroon is taking steps to address a housing shortage by constructing and selling 10,000 affordable homes, the country’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes has said.

Courtes said, the move, which has been in progress, focuses on the construction of homes for sale to individuals and non-profit organizations.

“The government and her partners will work harder and faster to complete thousands of other apartments to give out to those in need. Our aim is to provide decent and modern homes to Cameroonians,” Courtes said in the capital Yaounde on Monday during an official ceremony to mark World Habitat Day.

Demand for housing soared early in the COVID-19 pandemic as Cameroonians sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and homeschooling, but a shortage of homes for sale and supply chain bottlenecks have driven housing prices sharply higher in the Central African nation, according to officials.