Cameroon, Nigeria discuss transborder security

YAOUNDE, July 4 Xinhua | — The seventh session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Transborder Security Committee opened in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Thursday, with an emphasis on the need to strengthen security along the borders of both countries.

“The security situation along our common borders which started witnessing a great improvement has all of a sudden become a cause for concern,” Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said at the start of the talks, enumerating secessionist tendencies, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and illicit trafficking of firearms as major challenges.

“As we can see, our two countries need to be more vigilant and proactive because the security challenges require regular consultation,” Nji added.

“We will continue to support the commitment of the Republic of Cameroon to strengthen stability along our common borders with a view to establishing effective monitoring and response mechanisms,” Nigerian Brigadier General Emmanuel Ndagi said.

The committee, with a prime objective of strengthening border security for both countries, was created in 2012 in Nigeria.