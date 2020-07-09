Cameroon-Nigeria road link planned

Share Facebook

World Highways | A new Cameroon-Nigeria road link is being planned.

A new road link connecting northern Cameroon with northern Nigeria is being planned. A substantial portion of the funding required will be provided via a new loan of US$186.4 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This latest loan comes in addition to the $21.1 million that the AfDB has already provided for the project. The planned link is called the Ring Road project and the route stretches some 365km.

The construction of the road will help boost trade and transport between Cameroon and Nigeria. The northern areas of both countries will benefit immensely from greater trade as these are amongst the less economically developed of these nations.

The city of Maidugri in north east Nigeria is a centre for trade in the region and better communications will improve the economy. However, there has been instability in this region, which could provide a challenge to construction.