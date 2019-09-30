Cameroon opens dialogue to end Anglophone separatist crisis

FRANCE 24 | Cameroon starts a national dialogue on Monday in a bid to end a separatist conflict in the country’s anglophone provinces though key rebel leaders have already refused to participate.
Nearly 3,000 people have died and half a million fled their homes since fighting broke out in 2017 between the army and insurgents who want independence for Cameroon’s two English-speaking provinces.
The talks, led by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, are scheduled from September 30 to October 4 at the Congressional palace in the capital Yaounde.
President Paul Biya, who has been in power for 37 years, hopes the talks will end crisis that is also hurting the economy of the coffee and cocoa-producing Central African state.
October 1 marks the second anniversary of the spiral towards conflict — the declaration of the self-described “Republic of Ambazonia” for Cameroon’s English-speaking minority.
Even before it began, the national dialogue ran into trouble with many activists arrested and experts voicing scepticism that it would yield tangible results.
English-speakers account for about a fifth of Cameroon’s population of 24 million, who are majority French-speaking.
Anglophones are mainly concentrated in two western areas, the Northwest Region and the Southwest Region that were incorporated into the French-speaking state after the colonial era in Africa wound down six decades ago. Many locals here complain of discrimination and marginalisation.
In a report published last week, the International Crisis Group estimated that around 3,000 people have been killed by separatist violence and the military crackdown.
The ICG said the talks do not include separatists or Anglophone leaders who support more federalist solutions.
“It thus risks further frustrating Anglophones widening the gulf between the two sides and empowering hardliners,” the group said.
“The government should make greater space for Anglophones, particularly federalists who are willing to attend. It should also seek a neutral facilitator.”
Biya’s government has rejected both a return to more federalism and any proposed separation.
But Anglophone supporters are also divided between those two options for their regions.
The government’s dialogue spokesman George Ewane said Cameroonian authorities had held preliminary discussions with some separatists, adding that even hardliners were welcome to join the talks.
– ‘Smokescreen’ –
Mark Bareta, a separatist leader who is very active on social media, was the one most open to dialogue and it was through him that invitations to the others were sent, Ewane said.
But on Friday, Bareta announced that he was pulling out, saying that “the only way to have real negotiations is to hold them on neutral territory.”
Of the 16 separatist leaders invited, those heading armed groups such as Ebenezer Akwanga and Cho Ayaba are also snubbing the talks.
Akwanga told AFP that the event was a “smokescreen for the international community rather than an attempt to secure a complete and lasting solution… to the annexation of our country, Southern Cameroons”.
Most of the leaders have expressed willingness to hold talks with the government but in the presence of an international mediator and in a foreign country with the terms for secession the main item on the agenda, according to the ICG.
However, more moderate Anglophones like Cardinal Christian Tumi, the influential archbishop of Cameroon’s commercial capital Douala, have welcomed the initiative and urged the separatists to participate.
– ‘We can’t talk to ghosts’ –
An official from the Southwest region said traditional chiefs had asked armed groups to attend the talks but they had spurned the offer.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, however asked the groups to “emerge from the woodwork”, adding that “measures have been taken to ensure the security of those who attend.
“We cannot talk with ghosts,” the official said.
Locals are meanwhile divided about the outcome of the talks.
“No good can come of this. It’s a game,” said a hardcore secessionist who identified himself as Agbor.
“If we must go for talks, it would be to discuss the terms of separation and not anything else,” he said.
But Jeannette Benga, a prominent figure of civil society in Buea, the capital of the Southwest region, voiced hope that “the two come to an agreement.”
Blaise Chamango, the head of an NGO said the five-day talks were not enough to “debate the anglophone crisis and the other major problems in Cameroon.”
© 2019 AFP
“……dialogue to end Anglophone separatist crisis”?????
Only daydreamers will ever think that DECENTRALISATION can ever end the Anglophone crisis.
The so-called Dialogue is another CPDM to deceive the international community.
“Some of the delegates, mostly traditional rulers, say their proposal for a 10-state federation has been completely removed. They say they are fed up with decentralisation and now think only a federal system of government will appease their people”
Presenting FAKE Amba boys to the participants will NEVER EVER end the ungovernability of SC.
The lady who was allegedly “buried” alive in Batibo by Amba boys was also present in Yaounde. She died and resurrected like the mother of Jesus.
LRC is indeed a country held hostage by a crime syndicate.
Membership of the crime syndicate consists of;
• ex-convicts (e.g. Atanga Nji),
• murderers of men of God ( e.g. Belinga Eboutou),
• war criminals ( e.g. Beti Assomo),
• putschists (e.g. Tchiroma ),
• embezzlers of public funds ( e.g.Dictator Biya )
• Xenophobes ( e.g. Okalia )
• Sundry crooks (e.g. Celine Dione Ngute )
They rule by deceit, deception and terror
Little wonder, the so-called DIALOGUE is now being desecrated with dirty tricks
Cameroon suffers from the hubris of the following origin.
“We have no lessons to learn from anyone”.
And yet, by raising individual or CPDM party interests over and above those of the whole nation, President Biya is falling victim of the same type that befell the following:
#1) British P.M. David Cameron who obdurately opposed BREXIT, putting his Conservatives stance above that of the whole UK. He resigned.
#2) Current British P. M. Boris Johnson forcibly sent the British Parliament on an extended break to get free room to toy with BREXIT. The Supreme Court of the UK cut him down to size by overruling his decision.
#3) His Excellency Donald Trump is currently on a very hot seat for telephoning Ukraine’s president and asking him to dig and throw dirt on archrival, Joe Biden.
Need I
@L’enemie,
was just wondering if you per chance watched Kawa Yannick.
Come to the table and lay your case. It is always very easy to lay cases on FB.
The Anglo prob shall be solved come rain come sun, but not on your movement’s terms.
get out of that FB world and fly back to reality…
add that Mrs Germaine Ahidjo is still a prisoner, waiting by her late husband’s graveside in Senegal, a thing she has done for well over 25 years for Paul Biya, Ahidjo’s successor to bring back the corpse for a decent burial in Cameroon? Paul Biya tried and condemned his “illustrious predecessor” to death, the person who handpicked him and made him president, in violation of the country’s laws, in violation of pledges made between Ahidjo and Foncha in the matter of Southern Cameroons uniting with LRC. If it was so easy to fly to Nigeria, abduct Ayuk Tabe and Co to Cameroon, it seems to me much easier to fly to Senegal and bring back Ahidjo’s mortal remains for burial. The Biya-Ahidjo tragedy is one more example where individuals raise their selfish interests above those of the nation!
The drama of the charade is unveiling. The spokesperson of the supposed ex-combatants of Atanga Nji has embarrassed the organisers of the dialogue. he read out the carefully crafted speech and ended with a deviation by stating that “they are also educated and see Francophones occupying all positions in companies in the English speaking regions. He asked if that was normal? They threatened to cut him off but he continued” as reported by cameroon-info.net. More embarrassment will follow in the days ahead.