Cameroon: Orange to launch low-cost smartphone -Sanza in 2019

Business in Cameroon | On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress kicked off today February 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, Orange group announces the launch this year of a low-cost smartphone called Sanza, in 16 African and Middle Eastern countries. The phone is only $20, or XAF11,570.

As of April 2019, this device that runs on KaiOS technologies’ operating system will be marketed in Mali, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire before expanding in 13 other countries on the continent, including Cameroon.

“Sanza is a true proof of Orange’s ability to be a key player in digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East. With its voice Internet access and its attractive price (…), I am convinced that this 3G mobile, and soon 4G, is a powerful mainstay to develop Internet access for all in Africa,” said Alioune Ndiaye, MD of Orange Middle East and Africa (MEA).