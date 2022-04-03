Cameroon partners consider offshore gas tieback to Bioko Island

Share Facebook

EDINBURGH, UK – Bowleven has issued an update on development proposals for fields in the Etinde permit in the Rio del Rey basin offshore Cameroon.

Following workshops and discussions late last year, the partners concluded that their best option would be to use pipeline infrastructure to take wet gas from the IM wellhead platform to the Bioko Island processing complex off Equatorial Guinea.

To meet Cameroon’s current and longer-term requirements, this option would include development of further pipeline infrastructure to take the processed gas back to Cameroon, and would also require approval by the governments of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

In addition, a commercial contract would be needed with the Marathon Oil-operated facilities on Bioko Island and a gas sales agreement to supply the domestic market.

One major issue is the nature of the agreement relating to processing wet gas and the ultimate ownership of the sales products. Cameroon’s state-owned SNH has previously indicated a need for a tolling style arrangement under which the joint venture partners retained ownership of the sales products.

Additional processing facilities (including a high-pressure separator and measuring equipment) would be another requirement.