Cameroon Pharmacist Creates Device to Detect Fake Drugs

Each year, tens of thousands of people across Africa die or get sick from ingesting counterfeit drugs. But Franck Verzefé, a Cameroonian pharmacist, has developed a device that uses artificial intelligence to determine if a medicine is fake or the real thing. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Douala, Cameroon.WATCH VIDEO
