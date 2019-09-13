Home / English / Cameroon Pharmacist Creates Device to Detect Fake Drugs

Cameroon Pharmacist Creates Device to Detect Fake Drugs

September 13, 2019 Leave a comment

Each year, tens of thousands of people across Africa die or get sick from ingesting counterfeit drugs. But Franck Verzefé, a Cameroonian pharmacist, has developed a device that uses artificial intelligence to determine if a medicine is fake or the real thing. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Douala, Cameroon.

WATCH VIDEO

