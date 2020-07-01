Cameroon plans to create export promotion agency to capitalize on AfCFTA

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | The government of Cameroon plans to create an export promotion agency to capitalize on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) being created. This was revealed during the audience granted by Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana to Antonio Pedro, Director of the UNECA’s subregional office in Central Africa, on June 25 in Yaoundé.

“It is imperative to revive the major cocoa, coffee, banana, cashew nut, pepper, honey, etc., export channels. The quantities [currently exchanged] are small so, let us set a special plan for cereals, aquaculture, and fish farming based on the sacrosanct principle of economic patriotism. We need to create the Export Promotion Agency (…) since we are entering a new phase and you can’t have a trading strategy if you don’t solve the supply problem,” the official said.

In response to the official’s revelation, Antonio Pedro promised that the UNECA would provide capacity building support to Cameroon in preparation for the commencement of the AfCFTA, whose inception date has been postponed to January 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.